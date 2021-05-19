After sitting down with the MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell last month, Jimmy Kimmel seems to be making it a habit to reach out to conspiracy theorists, but this time around, he took a different approach. As a noted critic of “anti-vaxxers,” who Kimmel has found to be “very frustrating” during the pandemic, the late night host isn’t above dunking on people spreading false information all over social media.

During his Tuesday night monologue, Kimmel took aim at a “new line of lunacy from anti-vaxx nation” called the Magnet Challenge. In short, people are filming themselves sticking magnets to the site of their COVID-19 vaccine injection and claiming the magnets are sticking because of the microchip inside. In one clip, a woman “successfully” completes the challenge and declares to the camera, “We’re chipped. We’re all f*cked.”

“Your children definitely are. That’s for sure,” Kimmel quipped in response to the clip. “What makes these people think anyone is interested enough in them to track them? Where could that woman be possibly going to? [pretending to talk into radio] ‘She just left Walmart. She’s en-route to JoAnn Fabric.'”

Kimmel then turned his attention to a man named Robert, who’s been posting a slew of Magnet Challenge videos on social media where he’s tested his arm with magnets, a compass, and even a stud finder. However, during one of his videos, Kimmel noticed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was on the background, so he decided to leave Robert a special message:

“I’ve been watching you for years now, Robert. I see everything you do. I put those magnets not only in your arms, your whole body is filled with them from your ears all the way down to your feet. And when the time is right, I will summon you. You will be lifted up to our home planet COVAK-19 where we will live out our days magnetized to each other.”

“If we wasn’t out of his mind before, he is now,” Kimmel said.