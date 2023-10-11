Jimmy Kimmel made quick work of Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia congresswoman parroted Donald Trump‘s talking point that Hamas is coming to America by way of Mexico.

“Trump’s associates in the crazy business have been making the most of this attack on Israel,” Kimmel said. “Ever since that ‘caravan of dangerous immigrants’ turned out to be figments of their imagination, they’d be looking for something new to rile all the old people up.”

Kimmel then teed up a clip of Greene pushing the old “terrorists are sneaking in through Mexico” canard that’s been a favorite of the right ever since 9/11.

“What happened to Israel could happen to America because our country has been invaded by millions of people from over 160 countries,” Greene said. Kimmel made short work of her ridiculous claim.

Donald Trump & Marjorie Taylor Greene push conspiracies in wake of attacks on Israel… pic.twitter.com/bbdob6C8Ef — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 11, 2023

“160? That’s almost all of the countries. You’re telling me we’re being invaded by Belgium? Maybe Poland?” Kimmel joked before mocking Greene. “Hordes of Belgium and Polish immigrants are sneaking in here with their waffles and kielbasa, and the Gazpacho Police do nothing about it. They let them all right in!”

“It’s hard to believe that people are dumb enough to believe this stuff,” Kimmel continued, “But when you hear Trump talk about the state of our school systems, it kind of starts to make sense.”

The late night host then played a clip of Trump during a recent Real America Voice interview.

“So we have the worst education almost in the large world,” Trump said. “The world that people know about.”

“Yes, yes, the large world,” Kimmel quipped. “The world that people know about. Sometimes his mouth says things like a broken Furby or something.”

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live on Twitter)