Marjorie Taylor Greene has made it known who she wants as the next Speaker of the House. But according to Jimmy Kimmel, that might not be the only way she wants Donald Trump.

On Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host discussed the clusterf*ck in the House since Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his position by Matt Gaetz. “The ins and outs of how it happened are complicated. Basically, Kevin McCarthy went through the political equivalent of getting pantsed in front of the whole school. And then having a squirrel bite you on the penis,” Kimmel joked. He then played a clip from “Klan mom” Taylor Greene suggesting that Trump should become the new Speaker.

“We want him back as president. So why not make him Speaker of the House, even if it’s an interim speaker, while we work to find another speaker?” Taylor Greene said in the video from Real America’s Voice. “Anyone who wants to run for Speaker, the only way to earn my vote is to beat President Trump.” Kimmel commented, “He’s never going to have sex with you, Marge. Stop it. He’s a married man.” As if that’s ever (allegedly) stopped him before.

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue above.