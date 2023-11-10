Ted Cruz has a new book out. It’s called Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America. Now, before you update your Christmas list, you should read some reviews. Here’s one: “This book pushes a negative agenda towards our country. Like his efforts in congress, everything is about him. I am returning my copy of the book. Complete waste of time.” And another: “Just another desperate attempt to jump on a bandwagon and stay relevant lol.”

Lol, indeed.

To celebrate the release of the book, Jimmy Kimmel offered to help out Lyin’ Ted. “Ted’s been out trying to sell the book. His last book, he had to get his own campaign to buy thousands of copies to get it up the list, which is sad,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live host said during his monologue of Thursday’s episode. “So we decided that, this time, we’d help him out with an assist from one of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, none other than Trixie Mattel.”

Mattel visited a classroom (in a nod to the Drag Queen Story Hours that conservatives are losing their mind over) and read excerpts from the book to unimpressed youngsters. “Do you know who this guy is?” Mattel asked the children. One responded, “No. Looks like somebody from the FBI.” Children really are the future — a future hopefully free of Ted Cruz complaining about The Little Mermaid, as he does in the book, and Barbie.

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live clip above.