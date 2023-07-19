Has Ted Cruz learned nothing from his failed fight against Elmo or the time the star of his favorite movie called him “miserable”? In his latest pop culture misstep, the Texas senator has his Eye of Sauron-like sights on Barbie, and like Matt Gaetz and his wife, he’s none too pleased about the movie.

“There’s a scene in Barbie, where there is this map of the world, and it’s drawn like with crayon. I mean, it’s really a very simple cartoon. And so they have this blockish thing that is called ‘Asia.’ And then they’ve drawn what are called the nine-dashes,” Cruz told the Daily Signal. “This is Chinese communist propaganda in which the Chinese are asserting sovereignty over the entirety of the South China Sea. And they don’t have any right to it under international law, but they are trying to take it away from their neighbors there.”

The thing he’s so mad about is a literal “child-like crayon drawing” on a “nonsense map,” explained Dan Drezner, a professor of international politics at Tufts University. “There are squiggles and arrows and hashtags and dotted lines all over the damn place. To the extent that the map is supposed to depict the Pacific Rim, the dotted line is nowhere close to where the actual nine-dash line is. No one is going to be looking at the line, because everyone will instead be staring at Margot Robbie. Because she’s Margot Robbie.”

Cruz could have walked away from his fake moral outrage and gone back to trolling Pat Benatar, for some reason. But he’s just getting started, baby.

lmao how pathetic is this? pic.twitter.com/sbz4bF75RM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2023

It looks like he’ll appear on Wednesday’s episode of the Tucker Carlson replacement series Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss the “woke messaging” of Barbie. Can Watters’ mom come back on to scold him?

This is Fox’s primetime programming. Imagine what mush you must have for a brain to tune in to this. https://t.co/jScivHu4Vx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 19, 2023

i can't wait for ted cruz to tell me why barbie is woke pic.twitter.com/QTk0s6zYV1 — helena hind (@cynicalzoomer) July 19, 2023

It's wild how easy of a lay up barbie nostalgia should be for conservatives and they just cannot spike the perfectly set ball https://t.co/1tFI5DGyTb — 🚄mugrimm💨 (@ExileGrimm) July 19, 2023

ted cruz battles:

muppets ✔️

m&ms ✔️

barbie ✔️ https://t.co/BBFCVXxjXW — gg 🙊🙈🙉 (@gina_goldberg) July 19, 2023

Well it is @tedcruz so there is no bottom to the patheticness. https://t.co/EKvuuj6IhG — Fab Miss Em (@fabmissem) July 19, 2023

fox news literally fear mongering the Barbie movie lmao what's next? Is the color pink unpatriotic? https://t.co/KAHpF6tBjk — j e r e m y (@ItsRemyJer) July 19, 2023

A Ted Cruz specialty! No real thought or statesmanship required. Just a reason to get booked on television while the planet burns. He is devoid of any ideas to help humanity so this is what we get https://t.co/ZJQZUHEtvq — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) July 19, 2023

Out of everything y’all can go to war against, y’all chose “woke” Barbie? Lol https://t.co/Hp5Mw2mair — Miles Morales, No Relation (@miles_windu) July 19, 2023

Really focusing on the important issues here https://t.co/rzlz7P95zq — Bryan (@bryan_gman) July 19, 2023

(Via MSNBC)