After hosting the Oscars on Sunday evening, Jimmy Kimmel was right back to work the next day where he recapped the star-studded event for his Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience.

During his Monday monologue, Kimmel couldn’t resist commenting on the now-viral moment where he roasted Donald Trump in real time after the former president ranted about the Academy Awards on Truth Social.

“We had John Cena onstage naked, and somehow Trump still managed to be the biggest dick of the night,” Kimmel said.

Despite being warned by the Oscars producers to not mention Trump or engage with his rant, Kimmel did it anyway and delivered one of the most memorable moments when he quipped, “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” Trump wrote and Kimmel later read to the crowd. “His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous.” On Monday, Kimmel joked to the crowd that Trump’s message was “also his wedding toast to his son, Eric,” and that “he wrote this because he was upset I didn’t mention him on the show, and no one mentioned him on the show. He wasn’t getting any attention.”

While Trump was the biggest metaphorical d*ck at the Oscars, Kimmel made sure to swing things back to Cena.

“They kept demanding that we make the envelope bigger and bigger, but first of all I have to say congratulations, John Cena,” Kimmel said. “Very rarely does an idea literally push the envelope.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)