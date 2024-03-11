The 2024 Academy Awards were a pretty eventful night. Ryan Gosling did a for-the-ages rendition of “I’m Just Ken.” John Cena got nude. John Mulaney talked at length about Field of Dreams. There was a dog. And, you know, some people won some Oscars. There was also Jimmy Kimmel, the show’s returning host, who kept things lively. Perhaps his peak moment came towards the end, when he decided to read aloud a critical social media post from no less than Donald Trump. Thing is, he says he was begged not to do that.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, married morning talk show hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos caught up with Kimmel after the show for a bit of light behind-the-scenes banter. At one point he recounted the moment when he decided he’d go on stage and read Trump’s rant deeming him the “WORST HOST.”

“They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that,’” Kimmel recalled. “[I was like] ‘Yes I am.’”

Here’s what Trump wrote about the show on his rinky-dink Twitter clone, which Kimmel read without telling the crowd who wrote it:

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

After reading the gibberish to peals of laughter, Kimmel asked the crowd, “See if you can guess which former president just posted that?” After revealing the author, Kimmel said he was surprised Trump was still up, cracking, “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

So Trump didn’t enjoy the Oscars. Maybe he felt there wasn’t enough making fun of people who stutter.

(Via THR)