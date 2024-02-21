Is Jimmy Kimmel Ending ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’?

As Jimmy Kimmel prepares to host the Oscars for a fourth time, his day job might be coming to an end soon.

“It’s hard to yearn for it when you’re doing it,” he told the Los Angeles Times about hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live. He described a recent night of his when “I was very tired and I had all these scripts to go through — I had to revise and rewrite all these pitch ideas for the Oscars — and I was literally nodding off onto my computer. In those moments, I think, ‘I cannot wait until my contract is over.’ But then, I take the summer off or I go on strike, and you start going, yeah, I miss the fun stuff.” Like the dildo jokes.

Kimmel has been hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live since 2003 (!), but “I think this is my final contract,” he said. “I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now — each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case. I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough.”

Kimmel is under contract until 2025. If he does leave then, I’m pretty sure I know who his final guest will be.

(Via the Los Angeles Times)