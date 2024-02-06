Over the weekend, Donald Trump served up quite the meal for late night comedians like Jimmy Kimmel. In a truly bizarre post, which is saying a lot given Trump’s laundry list of frantic missives, the former president posted a split photo of himself and Elvis Presley as he played into the allegedly widespread belief that the two have very similar looks.

“For so many years people have been saying Elvis and I look alike,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”

“I think you’ve embarrassed yourself again,” Kimmel quipped (via The Independent) as the late night host went to town on Trump comparing himself to the King.

However, Kimmel did note that Trump and Elvis do have some similarities including that they both live in a “lavish southern estate” and “have trademark dance moves.” Although, Trump’s moves were obviously not as smooth.

Kimmel also joked that both men were “totally under the control and influence of The Colonel” before flashing the infamous image of Trump eating KFC on his plane.

After having a bit of fun, Kimmel stuck a knife in Trump’s Elvis theory by making a brutal prediction.

“The only thing Donald Trump has in common with Elvis is that he too will die on the toilet, eating an Arby’s Beef and Cheddar with a fried banana on it,” Kimmel said.

The late night host ended the segment by editing together a rendition of “Fools Rush In” using clips of Trump, who Kimmel hilariously dubbed “Yellvis.”

You can watch the musical parody below:

Donald Trump said he feels like Elvis and maybe he’s right! pic.twitter.com/vVquzmCwmT — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 30, 2023

(Via The Independent)