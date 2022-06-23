Here is a disturbing MadLib sentence: children’s author J.K. Rowling was hoaxed into appearing on a Zoom call with who she thought would be Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, but it ended up being Russian prank duo Vovan and Lexus.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, the author was allegedly under the impression that she was going to be speaking with Zelensky about her charitable work when she was pranked by the duo who have successfully fooled Elton John, Bernie Sanders, and Kamala Harris in the past.

Rowling was asked a series of awkward questions revolving around her franchise when things got weirder and weirder. The duo joked that they were writing the Harry Potter killing curse “Avada Kedavra” on the Ukrainian missiles, asked what Boris Johnson’s gender is, and questioned if Dumbledore is really gay.

They also asked Rowling if she would consider changing Harry Potter’s “Z” scar on his forehead to a Ukrainian symbol instead, as the Russian military has used “Z” on their tanks during the invasion of Ukraine. Rowling replied, “I will look into that.”

The author’s publicist called the prank “distasteful,” and gave the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “J.K. Rowling was approached to talk about her extensive charitable work in Ukraine, supporting children and families who have been affected by the current conflict in the region. The video, which has been edited, is a distorted representation of the conversation.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)