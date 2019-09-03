The Todd Phillips-directed Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro, premiered at the 76th Annual Venice Film Festival over the weekend, and (spoiler alert) film nerds seem to frigging love it — if the subsequent buzz online has been any indication. The film takes a diversion from your typical comic book fare, as Phoenix tackles the supervillain as a character study of a man named Arthur Fleck.

A so-called “clown-for-hire by day,” Fleck (as the film’s synopsis reveals) aspires to be a stand-up comedian on a late night talk show hosted by Murray Franklin (De Niro), however he finds that “the joke always seems to be on him.” As a result, Fleck “turns to a life of crime and chaos,” set in 1981, in the gritty, fictional Gotham City.

As it currently stands, Joker is boasting an impressive 87 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but people are pointing out the problematic nature of the film. For instance, while Phoenix’s performance is presumably indeed worthy of the early Oscar buzz, a film featuring the plight of a marginalized, failed white man acting out violently at a society that doesn’t understand him feels … I don’t know … a little tone deaf in 2019?