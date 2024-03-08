Marjorie Taylor Greene State of the Union
Getty Image
Viral

Joe Biden ‘Cooked’ Marjorie Taylor Greene’s State Of The Union Heckling With Just One Look And People Are Loving It

Despite House Speaker Mike Johnson begging his fellow Republicans to act with decorum, Marjorie Taylor Greene showed up to the State of the Union address ready to heckle. While decked out in full MAGA garb, the Georgia congresswoman was fully prepared to put on a spectacle. Instead, she got shut down by President Joe Biden in a viral moment for the ages.

While greeting politicians on the House floor, Biden encountered Greene who expected to have a “gotcha” moment with the president thanks to Greene’s “Say Her Name” T-shirt referencing the death of Laken Riley, a nursing student from Georgia who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant. Instead, Biden displayed an impressive level of comedic timing by reacting to Greene with mock surprise before walking away with a grin.

You can see a clip below:

The moment immediately went viral thanks to Biden’s hilarious facial reaction, which flew in the face of increased talking points surrounding the president’s age. However, Biden didn’t stop there either. During his State of the Union address, he called Greene’s bluff by saying Laken Riley’s name and holding up a pin that the congresswoman gave him.

It was a moment that Republicans should’ve seen coming considering Biden’s well-documented history of bipartisanship, but this latest batch of MAGA-infused GOP congress critters aren’t exactly the brightest bunch.

You can see more reactions to Biden clowning Greene below:

(Via Associated Press)

×