Despite House Speaker Mike Johnson begging his fellow Republicans to act with decorum, Marjorie Taylor Greene showed up to the State of the Union address ready to heckle. While decked out in full MAGA garb, the Georgia congresswoman was fully prepared to put on a spectacle. Instead, she got shut down by President Joe Biden in a viral moment for the ages.

While greeting politicians on the House floor, Biden encountered Greene who expected to have a “gotcha” moment with the president thanks to Greene’s “Say Her Name” T-shirt referencing the death of Laken Riley, a nursing student from Georgia who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant. Instead, Biden displayed an impressive level of comedic timing by reacting to Greene with mock surprise before walking away with a grin.

You can see a clip below:

Biden’s face at seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene is killing me pic.twitter.com/65XUOkOyYT — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 8, 2024

The moment immediately went viral thanks to Biden’s hilarious facial reaction, which flew in the face of increased talking points surrounding the president’s age. However, Biden didn’t stop there either. During his State of the Union address, he called Greene’s bluff by saying Laken Riley’s name and holding up a pin that the congresswoman gave him.

It was a moment that Republicans should’ve seen coming considering Biden’s well-documented history of bipartisanship, but this latest batch of MAGA-infused GOP congress critters aren’t exactly the brightest bunch.

You can see more reactions to Biden clowning Greene below:

Joe Biden teaching Marjorie Taylor Greene the definition of “cooked” pic.twitter.com/GB1CPwbqMb — Matt Lipton (@mattliptoncomic) March 8, 2024

President Biden’s reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene looking like an idiot is the funniest that happened tonight pic.twitter.com/mQe5UKMdtM — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 8, 2024

He speaks for all of us. https://t.co/6Q1gZdqzgF — tim (@babbles) March 8, 2024

Joe Biden came across a clown, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

He's killing me 🤣🤣 #SOTU2024 pic.twitter.com/cb3szID46T — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐀 | 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@tweetforAnna) March 8, 2024

Biden seeing Marjorie Taylor Greene: pic.twitter.com/rI5gUHtpkE — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 8, 2024

This is the exact look you give a toddler who dressed themselves for the first time, bless their heart https://t.co/AHDl6ON4pP — Sc👓t Henderson Fan Club (@ginamarina) March 8, 2024

Y’all Joe Biden looked at Marjorie Taylor Greene like he expected her to pass out cotton candy and balloon animals! 🤣 I AM FUCKING SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/HnMjC7z5Tw — Renee (@PettyLupone) March 8, 2024

imagine getting cooked like this by the President of the United States, brutalpic.twitter.com/q7iFPmiY9h — Bill Ari (@ImBillRay) March 8, 2024

