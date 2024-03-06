Is Marjorie Taylor Greene still sensitive about people bringing up her infamous “Jewish space lasers” conspiracy theory? You betcha.

As Donald Trump swept the Super Tuesday primary results, Greene was at Mar-a-Lago for a watch party where she fielded a few questions from British journalist Emily Matlis. While the conversation mostly stayed focus on Greene’s disdain for Nikki Haley and hope that she’ll start backing Trump, Matlis began asking the Georgia congresswoman about her potential future in a second Trump administration. Greene’s name has long been floated as a potential running mate or cabinet member.

However, the conversation quickly turned when Matlis asked why Trump supporters love conspiracy theories so much. The situation got particularly testy after Matlis zeroed in on Greene’s Facebook post that accused the Rothschild family of using laser beams to start the 2018 California wildfires. (The Rothschild are routinely the center of antisemitic conspiracy theories.)

“Why don’t you f*ck off?” Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it when asked about “Jewish space lasers” by British journalist Emily Maitlis. (Video: The News Agents) pic.twitter.com/uIfjFEnceF — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 6, 2024

Via Mediaite:

Greene replied: “Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist, and the left and the media spread more conspiracy theories. We like the truth. We like supporting our constitution, our freedoms, and America first.” “What about Jewish space lasers?” the journalist asked. “Tell us about Jewish space lasers.” “No,” the Georgia Republican bluntly replied. “Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers? Why don’t you f**k off? How about that? Thanks.”

Greene getting dragged for promoting the Jewish space lasers is such a touchy subject that it reportedly deepened the rift between her and her former BFF Lauren Boebert.

Back in December 2022, Boebert made a joke about the conspiracy theory during an interview with Charlie Kirk, and the bathroom fights and congressional floor showdowns have been full steam ahead ever since.

