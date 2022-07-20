Look, Joe Biden has always been a gaffe machine. When he was running alongside Barack Obama about 15 years ago, when he was a youthful 60-something, he blurted out all manner of accidental drivel. The frequency of his brain farts isn’t much higher or lower now, even as he’s pushing 80. Some of them are even funny. On top of that, Republicans don’t need any more ammunition against him. And yet, this is really something else, even for Biden.

Joe Biden says he has cancer. (2022) pic.twitter.com/9ekrcf3T7D — crazy ass moments in american politics (@ampol_moment) July 20, 2022

The president was in Somerset, Massachusetts doing a good thing (talking about new climate change initiatives) when he accidentally did a dumb thing. What dumb thing did he do? He accidentally said he “has” cancer:

I lived just up the road in an apartment complex when we moved to Delaware, and just up the road a little school I went to, Holy Rosary Grade School. And because it was a four-lane highway that was accessible, my mother drove us, and rather than us be able to walk. And guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally the oil slick off the window. That’s why I and so many damn other people I grew up [with] have cancer, and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.

A couple things. One, Biden does not have cancer. Two, Biden did have cancer, having had non-melanoma skin cancers removed before he took office, as Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler reminded people who were suddenly deeply and understandably confused.

How dumb is this tweet? Check out Biden's medical report. Before he became president, he'd had non-melanoma skin cancers removed. Has no one at @RNCResearch ever had this common procedure? https://t.co/TS9VWtKcYC https://t.co/itklkVZIor — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 20, 2022

Still, it’s not great that the oldest person to ever be elected to the presidency is out there, accidentally using the wrong tense when speaking about the cancer he no longer has. Still, it could be worse. His slightly younger predecessor can’t walk down ramps, is still bragging about passing very basic dementia tests, and there’s no way on earth he’s ever been on a bicycle.

