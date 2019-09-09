Joe Biden Calling The President ‘Donald Hump’ Is A Gaffe People Actually Enjoyed

Joe Biden makes a lot of gaffes. It’s long been one of his defining traits, although it was more endearing before he began running for president against a man whose die-hard followers don’t bat an eye when he can’t even spell “hamburgers.” The former vice president, who turns 77 in November, has been making more verbal screw-ups on his campaign trail, and they’re often worrying, especially since up till now he’s been leading many of the polls.

Still, when his latest slip of the tongue is one even his Elizabeth Warren-supporting detractors can get by: He called the sitting president “Donald Hump.”

As per The Huffington Post, Barack Obama’s former right-hand-man was speaking at a convention for New Hampshire Democrats when he launched into his latest fiery rail against Trump winning a second term.

“We cannot, and I will not, let this man be reelected president of the United States of America,” he charged. “Limited to four years, I believe history will look back at this presidency as an aberrant moment in time.” But when he got the name of the man whose plans he hopes to personally thwart, he got the last name wrong, implying he had something else on his mind.

Biden quickly caught himself, even playing along with the inevitable laughter, calling it a “Freudian slip.” Eventually he pulled himself back together and continued: “If Donald Trump is reelected, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation.”

Again, Biden’s gaffes are often the opposite of encouraging; to pick just one, he recently told a story about the war in Afghanistan whose details were, almost top to bottom, bungled and misstated.

Still, if you’re gonna gaffe, “Donald Hump” is a good one.