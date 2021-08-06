The U.S. has been sliding into Delta chaos, and the right-wing’s focused on U.S.-Mexico border relations, so a little humor here and there might provide some necessary stress relief. Well, it’s Obama’s 60th birthday week, so what better way to put a bow on it by rocking a tan suit? That’s what Joe Biden did, nearly seven years after the outfit that actually has a Wikipedia page titled “Obama Tan Suit Controversy.” What a strange past decade this has been.

When Obama wore that notorious (and atypical for him) suit, people had a meltdown for still-unknown reasons. Even though it’s only a freaking suit, some wondered whether the “casual” color choice seemed too flippant while addressing military operations against ISIS in Syria. That suit became an unlikely cultural flashpoint, and it never made much sense. Whatever the case, Biden wore his own tan suit on Friday, and people definitely noticed.

President Biden is wearing a tan suit. So. pic.twitter.com/fQ4gESj8wy — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 6, 2021

For sure, the Biden Administration was aware of the fuss that this suit might cause. White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield referenced the positive jobs report today with this Twitter caption: “subsTANtial job growth today.”

subsTANtial job growth today https://t.co/1MFi7dZlSP — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) August 6, 2021

From there, people pretended to freak out about this thing and had jokes aplenty. Some even tossed out half-serious theories about Biden trolling Fox News with his attire.

Idk if you’ve heard on here but Joe Biden is wearing a tan suit today — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) August 6, 2021

I’m going with the theory that Joe Biden wearing a tan suit is a deliberate attempt to troll Fox News. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 6, 2021

I remember where I was when I heard the news about Joe Biden’s Tan Suit.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/JrJCxQCAUE — StayAtHomeBrad (@brad_stay) August 6, 2021

TAN SUIT ALERT! This may become the biggest scandal of his presidency. Love you @POTUS. You know how to throw the best shade.#neverforget https://t.co/tLmxZ0T6dp — MaiaMae (@maiamimi) August 6, 2021

Ha! President Biden wears a tan suit on President Obama’s birthday. Remember the tan suit scandal? 😂😂 I don’t care what you say, that’s funny. pic.twitter.com/YuAYKbct4L — ʀʏ☀️ɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) August 6, 2021

President Biden is wearing a tan suit today. That's it. That's the tweet. Carry on. — Katie K ❤🌊🐶🐾🐶🐾🐶🌊❤ (@Gardenmorning13) August 6, 2021

Biden in a tan suit! Biden in a tan suit! 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/uzL8RjBj9M — Derek (@JukeboxHero717) August 6, 2021

Hoping President Biden has lunch at a restaurant later today and requests some Dijon mustard… while holding a laptop that says “HUNTER’S LAPTOP” in sharpie on it. All while looking sharp af in that tan suit. — MaiaMae (@maiamimi) August 6, 2021

Idk if you’ve heard on here but Joe Biden is wearing a tan suit today — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) August 6, 2021

anyone mad at Biden for wearing a tan suit is gonna be Big Mad when Trump is wearing an orange one pic.twitter.com/rZeh9JbiSk — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) August 6, 2021

Yes, it’s very silly, but maybe we need silly these days.