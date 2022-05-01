Ever since the pandemic began, Fox News has done a terrible job of protecting their viewers. They’ve let hosts speak ill of masks and vaccines — all while requiring their on-site employees get vaxxed, so at least they will be protected. So at the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner in three years — and the first with a comedian in four — someone got in a dig at the network’s hypocrisy. And that someone was President Joe Biden.

While resident comic Trevor Noah roasted plenty of individuals, Biden included, it was the president who took aim at an entire news network. Noting that COVID-19 is still a threat — his vice president, Kamala Harris, tested positive last week — Biden managed to combine a joke with a convincing pitch for getting vaxxed.

That cut to Peter Doocy… “Everyone had to prove they were fully vaccinated and boosted. So if you are at home watching this and you wonder how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They’re all here, vaccinated and boosted, all of them.” pic.twitter.com/kA56YzjiVU — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) May 1, 2022

“I know there are questions about whether we should gather here tonight because of COVID,” Biden told the crowd. “Well, we’re here to show the country that we’re getting through this pandemic. Plus, everyone had to prove they were fully vaccinated and boosted. So if you’re at home watching this and you wonder how to do that, just contact your favorite Fox News reporter. They’re all here, vaccinated and boosted, all of them.”

Amongst the crowd reactions shots was one of Fox News’ Peter Doocy, not looking pleased to be outed.

There was one Fox News presence who was not visible at the event: Tucker Carlson. Probably because he at least claims to not be vaccinated against a highly transmissible virus that can lead to long-term health issues even amongst people who downplay Jan. 6.