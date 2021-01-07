January 6 — a day forecast by Trump to be a big one for weeks on Twitter — turned out to be a real sh*tshow. The Capitol Hill siege (which began as Mitch McConnell publicly stood up to Trump while Electoral College votes were counted) by a pro-Trump mob, who met little if no opposition by Capitol Hill police on their way into the very building where the Senate and House convened. And on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-host Joe Scarborough unloaded an impassioned, 7-minute rant that’s an essential listen after the deadly violence that had been incited by Trump earlier that day at a rally (and, arguably, ever since his “American Carnage” inaugural speech).

It’s quite a segment from Scarborough. At around the 5:00 mark in the above video, Scarborough’s fury hit its peak with an F-bomb and a shout directed toward Capitol Hill cops: “You opened the f*cking doors for ’em!”

Joe Scarborough went off on Capitol police live on MSNBC: “You opened the fucking doors for em!” pic.twitter.com/4Ydd4Au8HN — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 7, 2021

The host spoke about his time working in D.C. on or near the insurrection site. He cited the massive amounts of security that he personally encountered, and he raged at how they were welcomed into the building and even took selfies with some cops. And Scarborough isn’t afraid to point out the obvious here. “If these insurrectionists were black, they would have been shot in the face,” Scarborough pointed out. “And my god, if these insurrectionists were Muslim they would have been sniped from the top of buildings.” Then he got even more real:

“So I want to know from the Capitol Hill police — what, is it just white people? Or is it Donald Trump supporters? Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks away from the Capitol? Why are you known as these badasses around the Capitol? But then Trump supporters come in and you open the f*cking doors for them. You open the doors for them and let them breach the people’s house. What is wrong with you?”

However, Scarborough had “no questions” for the president. “He should be arrested today, he should be sent to jail today for insurrection against the United States of America,” the co-host continued. He also demanded the arrest of Don Jr. (for his incendiary behavior and speeches at rallies) and Rudy Giuliani, who’s been orchestrating the Legal Strike Force charade for nearly two months and was busted calling the wrong senator in an attempt to slow down the Senate’s voting session on Wednesday.

Ultimately, though, Scarborough directed most of his fury at the Capitol Hill cops, who he saw “patting terrorists on the back” after they busted up windows and scaled walls, only to be welcomed by smiling officers who were “politely opening doors” to the mob. “There has to be an investigation,” he argued. “How many of these Capitol Hill cops are members of Donald Trump’s cult? How many? How many allowed this to happen? And I do want to know, where the hell were the D.C. police?” All very fair questions.