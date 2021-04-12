A lot of people hate Ted Cruz but former Speaker of the House John Boehner has taken to the streets to prove he’s still the most anti-Cruz Republican out here right now.

Okay fine, he’s not actually out in the streets shouting his contempt for the Texas senator, but he has been not holding back of late, today gracing The View to compare our shared national embarrassment to Beelzebub himself. Boehner appeared on the show Monday morning to promote his new tell-all and talk quickly turned to the quagmire on Capitol Hill. After being questioned about the right-wing radicals taking over the Republican party and whether Boehner would’ve given Congressman Matt Gaetz the boot after news broke of his sex trafficking investigation, Cruz eventually came up and, let’s just say John Boehner is still not a fan of the man.

After co-host, Sara Haines noted how Boehner called Cruz a “reckless bleep who thinks he is smarter than everyone else,” the former lawmaker revealed his real feelings towards one of the most disliked members of his party.

“This guy was not even a member of the U.S. House,” Boehner told the hosts during the virtual interview. “He’s a member of the Senate. He’s coming over to the House side of the Capitol stirring up some of my knuckleheads and pushing them to do things that were the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. He was not even a member of our caucus. You know, I don’t really beat up too many people in this book, except one: Ted Cruz, Lucifer in the flesh.”

Ted Cruz doing dumb stuff and sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong? You don’t say?