John Bolton has never exactly been a charmer, but the hawkish frequent White House staffer has at least one admirable quality: He freaking hates his old boss Donald Trump. Bolton spent about a year-and-a-half as the 45th president’s national security advisor, and since leaving he he’s frequently thrown him under the bus with unflattering stories and observations. Now he’s taking his animus for him one step further.

As per Mediaite, Bolton went on NBC’s Meet the Press Monday, where he joined many in denouncing Trump’s shocking call over the weekend to shred the Constitution so he can be reinstated in office. Trump has since tried to walk that back, though not very convincingly. Bolton, though, has an idea on how to kill his third presidential campaign: He’ll run against him.

BREAKING: Fmr. Nat’l Security Adviser John Bolton is considering a 2024 presidential run if it would prevent fmr. President Trump from taking office again. Bolton: “You can’t simply say, ‘I support the Constitution.’ You have to say, ‘I would oppose people who undercut it.’” pic.twitter.com/Twy8pluMYT — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 5, 2022

“I think to be a presidential candidate you can’t simply say I support the Constitution, you have to say I would oppose people who would undercut it,” Bolton said after saying he would “absolutely” run in 2024. “We used to have a thing in the House of Representatives called the House Un-American Affairs Committee. I think when you challenge the Constitution itself the way Trump himself has done, that is un-American.”

When asked about his timeline for throwing his hat in the 2024 ring, Bolton said he’ll wait to see if any viable candidates oppose him. If not, he’s “prepared to get in the race.”

Bolton has long been one of the more severe figures in American politics, having served roles for Republican presidents going back to Ronald Reagan. He’s certainly gotten his hands dirty, too: Over the summer, he casually blurted out that he’s helped plan coups, before adding, “not here.” Perhaps he and Trump have something in common after all.

(Via Mediaite)