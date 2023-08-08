Just to put a point on how damaging the federal indictments against Donald Trump are, his vast cadre of shady attorneys have been scooped up by the government and could possibly face indictments of their own. Rudy Giuliani is obviously one of the big names, but so is Trump’s former attorney John Eastman, who allegedly helped engineer the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, which Eastman tried to blame on, we kid you not, Mike Pence.

Following the unsealing of Trump’s third indictment, Eastman was identified as one of the unnamed co-conspirators “who devised and attempted to implement a strategy” to have Pence decertify the election. However, Eastman has yet to receive a target letter, but his lawyer Charles Burham stopped by The Beat with Ari Melber where he didn’t do his client any favors.

When asked by Melber if he accepts the fact that Trump lost the 2020 election, Burham refused to answer the question and repeatedly deflected Melber’s attempts to get him to admit Trump’s defeat.

Melber: But first and foremost, Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. You accept that fact? Eastman Lawyer: There is a large portion of the country that has issues with the 2020 election. Melber: A large portion of the country believes in ghosts… pic.twitter.com/lbu4P60yiK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 7, 2023

Via Huffpost:

“Well, there’s a large portion of the country that has issues with the 2020 election. There are still discussion about things that went on,” Burnham replied. “Large portion the country believes in ghosts or horoscopes,” Melber shot back. “I’m asking you, do you accept the results of the election that Donald Trump lost?” Burnham dodged again. “I’m just here as an attorney representing a client. But the important thing is,” he continued, as Melber interrupted.

The MSNBC host tried one more time to no avail. “I want to give you the opportunity to answer,” Melber said. “It’s a very easy question to answer. If you can’t answer it, I’ve got other questions.”

Burham still refused to say Trump lost and simply said “personal opinions are neither here nor there.”

