Shortly after Donald Trump was hit with a third indictment for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Mike Pence has shown a surprising willingness to finally attack his old boss.

Despite being targeted by a throng of MAGA insurrectionists chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” the former vice president has been hesitant to hammer Trump for the January 6 attack. That all changed this week as Pence took to the campaign trail and blasted Trump for being a “distraction” and “unfit for office.” More recently, Pence fired a barb at Trump’s inner circle.

“You know, I’m a student of American history. And the first time I heard in early December somebody suggest that as vice president I might be able to decide which votes to reject and which to accept, I knew that it was false … I dismissed it out of hand,” Pence said during an appearance at the Indiana State Fair via The Hill. “Sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear.”

Clearly, Rudy Giuliani caught wind of Pence’s “crackpot” remarks. The embattled attorney ranted about Pence while appearing on Newsmax to discuss Trump’s latest arraignment. Instead, Giuliani fired insults at the former vice president.

Via Mediaite:

“I always worried about him following Trump ’cause I would see him with his wife having something around his neck every night.” Making a leash gesture around his own neck, the former New York City mayor and Trump attorney claimed, “She doesn’t let him go to the— no, she let’s him go to the bathroom by himself, that’s about it, but imagine that skunk doing what he did today?”

On top of claiming that Pence’s wife Karen, or “Mother” as she’s more commonly known, keeps him on leash, Giuliani trashed Pence’s education as well as his presidential prospects.

“I don’t think he’s ever been in a courtroom and he went to the law school nobody even knows,” Giuliani ranted. “That guy, I mean, I thought before this all happened that he was a really good guy, but too weak to be president.”

(Via Mediaite)