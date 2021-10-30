The Jan. 6 committee is still investigating into what caused a legion of Trump supporters to overtake the Capitol building, with little help from Trump himself. Perhaps it was Trump himself? With some help from staffers and die-hards? Just spit-balling here. The former president himself has tried to point the finger elsewhere. And a new report from The Washington Post reveals that one of his more dastardly advisers tried to pin the blame on someone else — a certain person who said supporters wanted to hang.

The Post unearthed an email sent from attorney John C. Eastman to Greg Jacob, the former vice president’s chief counsel, while Pence was hiding from the mob that wanted him dead.

“The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so that the American people can see for themselves what happened,” Eastman wrote.

The email was featured in a draft opinion article Jacob had written about Trump’s legal team, Eastman among them. Jacob told The Post that, by sending the email at the peak of the Capitol siege, Eastman had “displayed a shocking lack of awareness of how those practical implications were playing out in real time.”

If Eastman’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s the author of the infamous “Eastman memo,” which outlined how Pence could overturn the election results and generally create chaos. (He didn’t, thanks in part to Dan Quayle.) The memo was penned in late 2020 but wasn’t made public until this fall. But it’s clear that there’s still plenty more damning evidence about the lead-up to one of the darkest days in history en route.

(Via The Post)