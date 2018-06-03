Johnny Depp’s Fans Are Concerned For His Health After New Photos Show Him Looking Gaunt

Entertainment Writer
06.03.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

Johnny Depp will return to theaters this fall in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, but the star is making headlines for a different reason to kick off June. A series of photos that made their way to Instagram showing Depp looking thin and “ill” have his fans questioning his health according to The Hollywood Reporter:

Depp posed with fans at a Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia, last week, looking visibly thinner than in previous appearances.

“I think my hero looks ill,” one user commented on Facebook of the shared fan photo.

Other comments included, “He looks thin” and “F-k me is that Johnny Depp?”

The photos in question soon spread across social media after the originals had been deleted, showing Depp posing by himself and then with a fan. One that remains from a week ago still shows the Pirates of the Caribbean star looking very thin:

