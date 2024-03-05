Jon Stewart Wants Trump To Stop Trying To Make ‘Bigrant’ Happen

Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show desk on Monday for his fourth night as the new part-time host, and he had a lot to say about Donald Trump‘s latest attempt to coin a new catchphrase. While Trump has had success with phrases like “Fake News” and the “China Flu,” his recent rollout isn’t quite landing.

As always, Trump is once again obsessed with the border he promised to close after he failed to build his vaunted wall between the United States and Mexico. This time around, Trump is attempting to blame Joe Biden for a record number of migrant crossings, and during a recent rally, the former president tried to soft launch a new term combining Biden and migrant: “Bigrant.”

Stewart was not impressed. After mocking Trump that his old buddy Hannibal Lecter could thin out the immigration problem, The Daily Show host went to town on the former president’s new buzzword.

Via The Daily Beast:

“It’s a portmanteau,” Stewart said mockingly, before adding that: “I’m not completely sold on ‘bigrant.’ It really just sounds like a migrant who’s open to crossing either border.” While Stewart acknowledged that “there are some documented migrants who are committing crimes—some of them horrific—but isn’t that true for every demographic, including natives?”

However, keeping his propensity for mocking both sides of the aisle, Stewart blasted New York City Mayor Eric Adams for initially adhering to the principles enshrined by the Statue of Liberty before turning around and saying there’s “no more room” in the city for migrants.

“What about the yearnings and the tiredness? And the tiredness of those who are doing the yearning?” Stewart quipped. “This is the terrible cycle America is caught in. Democrats—whose high-minded values and principles did not survive a contact high with reality—and Republicans—whose desire to solve the problem isn’t nearly as strong as their desire to exploit it.”

