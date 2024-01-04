Just a few weeks after a jury found him guilty of reckless assault and harassment, actor Jonathan Majors has scored his first on-air interview.

According to multiple sources, Majors will appear on Good Morning America on Monday, Jan. 8th in a sit-down interview with ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis. The network plans to air the segment across multiple platforms with an extended version airing on ABC News Live’s Prime with Linsey Davis. The announcement comes after Majors was dropped by Marvel, whose parent company Disney also owns ABC.

No details have been given regarding what Davis will cover in her chat with Majors though the star is currently awaiting sentencing following his domestic violence trial. He faces up to a year in prison for recklessly assaulting his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, and harassing her during an argument the pair had in the back of an NYC taxi in March of 2023. The trial brought to light some damning evidence against Majors including audio clips, text messages, and video footage of the incident. It’s likely Majors will only receive probation and a fine for his crimes as this is a first-time offense but it sounds like he’s already planning a comeback and he’s picked GMA of all places to kick off his apology tour.

(Via Deadline)