The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has led to some big shake-ups in the movie release calendar. In another timeline, Dune: Part Two would have been released this month. (Instead it will drop in March.) Disney, meanwhile, bumped two its big releases a year each. Their weirdly controversial Snow White redo will now be out on March 21, 2025, while Pixar’s Elio moved from March 2024 to June 13, 2025. Another smaller film, meanwhile, has disappeared from the calendar entirely (for now).

Per Entertainment Weekly, Magazine Dreams, an indie drama that wowed critics when it hit Sundance earlier this year, has gone from a December 4 release to what the company labeled “unset.” Why? It could possibly have something to do with its star, Jonathan Majors.

Earlier this year, the acclaimed actor was arrested in New York City after an alleged incident with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari that turned violent. According to the allegations, the two were in a taxi cab when Jabbari saw a text message sent to Majors that read, “Wish I was kissing you right now.” After Jabbari grabbed his phone, Majors allegedly violently pried the phone from her hands, twisting her forearm and causing what was described as “substantial pain.” He’s also been accused of hitting her right ear, resulting in a laceration. Majors was subsequently charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment

Majors has denied the allegations, claiming it was Jabbari who attacked him.

At the time of his arrest in March, Majors had major supporting roles in two big movies: Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He also played variants of his Marvel baddie Kang the Conqueror in the second season of Loki, which began airing earlier this month. The producers of the latter spoke about how it felt “hasty” to remove the actor from the show considering the case had not yet concluded.

Disney has not publicly addressed whether putting a pause on Magazine Dreams’ release has anything to do with Majors’ legal woes.

(Via EW)