Jonathan Majors sat down with Good Morning America for his first post-conviction interview following a messy domestic violence trial and, of course, he had to name-drop Coretta Scott King.

The actor, who was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges, faces up to a year in jail for his involvement in a domestic dispute with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Their very public trial unearthed some damning evidence against Majors, who was painted as abusive and controlling by the prosecution. Texts and voice recordings Jabbari shared seemed to suggest the former Marvel actor envisioned himself as the next Martin Luther King Jr. In one audio clip, Majors can be heard shouting at Jabbari, likening himself to MLK, Jr. and former president Barack Obama saying, “Coretta Scott King, do you know who that is? That’s Martin Luther King’s wife. Michelle Obama, Barack Obama’s wife. The woman that supports me needs to be a great woman and make sacrifices. I’m a great man. A great man. I am doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture and the world.”

In his recent GMA interview, Majors doubled down on those sentiments, saying, “It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be, you know, these great men — Martin, President Obama — and trying to give a reference point to that. I was attempting, and I did a terrible job at it apparently, I was attempting to motivate, to enlighten, to give perspective as to what it is I was hoping to get out of the relationship.”

And the star’s new relationship with actress Meagan Good seems to be more in line with those aspirations. After calling her an “angel” and admitting he’s “truly blessed” to have her support, Majors invoked the name of King once more, saying, “She’s held me down … like a Coretta.”