A quarterback dating a famous person isn’t anything new, but there’s something different about Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld (at least compared to Tom and Irina). Maybe it’s because he’s the (very good) QB for the Bills; there must be a spark if the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actress is willing to spend her winters in Buffalo. Whatever the reason, there’s been a lot of attention surrounding the couple, which Allen called “gross” in a recent interview.

While appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast, Allen said, “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind.” He also addressed the paparazzi pictures, taken by a photographer on a boat, of him and Steinfeld making out. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling,” he said. “Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

The NFL player and Dickinson star, 26, first sparked romance rumors in May when Page Six broke the news that they dined together at Sushi by Bou and were “making out during dinner. They were definitely canoodling… It wasn’t platonic. After a few cocktails and sake shots, they started to make out at the sushi bar. They seemed very happy together.”

If their relationship is anything like the last few seasons for the Bills, Allen and Steinfeld will get engaged, only for few things to fall apart as she’s walking down the aisle. (Please don’t get mad at me, Bills fans. I root for the Panthers. I wasn’t even invited to the wedding.)

You can listen to the podcast below.

