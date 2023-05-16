Josh Hawley, the “shrimp, wimp, coward” senator who ran away from the same January 6th insurrectionists who he previously gave his fist-pumping support to, wrote a book about manhood. It’s called Manhood (clever!), and if Tucker Carlson was still on Fox News, Hawley would be on his show to discuss his fragile male ego (and porn). Instead, he’ll have to rely on good ol’ word-of-mouth marketing to get people to buy Manhood.

Let’s check in with the reviews on Amazon!

Even for a free copy it is overpriced. Hawley’s sanctimonious instruction of how to beat the most dangerous risk to America—not being manly like him—would be sad if it wasn’t so comical. Arrogance isn’t pretty at the best of times; some times it’s just cringe-worthy.

As a frequent epstein guest, Josh brings us an inside look into child trafficking. In this book he describes the best ways for conservatives to have sex with children.

Don’t waste your time on this joke. Clearly shadow written by an aroused teenager.

Hm, maybe people are nicer on Goodreads.

Manhood: man-hood noun 1. The act of raising a fist, while protected by barricades and Capitol police, to the treasonous masses you’re attempting to fleece, then fleeing like Chicken Little when the same insurrectionists actually storm the Capitol building you’re cowering in. Not even Josh Hawley can embody his toxic ideal of masculinity. Sad.