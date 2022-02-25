Did The View‘s Joy Behar wake up and decide to take some heat off of Whoopi Goldberg (for those Holocaust remarks that resulted in a suspension), perhaps? Probably not, but it seems like last week’s anti-masking guest host has been left in the dust due to Behar’s outrage over not being able to take a vacation in Italy.

Strangely enough, that was what worried Behar while the co-hosts discussed Russia’s declaration of war upon Ukraine that, for whatever reason, prompted a maternal speech from 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord. Behar’s remarks followed those of Sunny Hostin lamenting the estimation that “50,000 Ukranians will be dead or wounded, and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe” due to as many as 5 million people fleeing their homes. Already, families are hunkered down in subways because there’s no where else to go for protection, but Joy has other worries.

“Well, I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe, too,” Joy complained. “You know, you plan a trip, you wanna go there. I wanna go to Italy for four years, and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic, and now this.”

Yep, she really said this:

Joy Behar is upset Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will screw up her trip to Italy pic.twitter.com/cptCjrjxxp — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) February 25, 2022

No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, it’s obvious that this was an out-of-touch take, and people are pretty aghast that she devoted airtime to this complaint.

The true horror of the worldwide pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine? Joy Behar hasn’t been able to take her trip to Italy. Thoughts and Prayers for Joy. We hope she makes it through this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/UYM1Q0C5nU — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 25, 2022

Thoughts and prayers to Joy Behar’s vacation plans! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XQtweZgbaE — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) February 24, 2022

God grant me the absolute confidence and egocentricity of Joy Behar complaining that a war ruined her vacation plans while the bombs are still literally dropping. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) February 25, 2022

You almost have to respect Joy Behar’s unwavering commitment toward ensuring that boomers are the most hated generation alive pic.twitter.com/fw0cgEwc4I — Ida Tavakoli (@IdaTavakoli) February 24, 2022

Did Putin even stop to think how his invasion would affect Joy Behar’s trip to Italy? https://t.co/957HDmgaF0 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 24, 2022

War sucks and all, but what if Joy Behar can’t vacation to Italy? I mean Ukrainians should really stop getting selfishly blown up. https://t.co/JBmQkxwwz5 — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) February 25, 2022

Sure we’ve tried a counter offensive in Ukraine, but has anyone told Putin he’s fucking up Joy Behar’s vacation plans yet? pic.twitter.com/uxU8s9qsWq — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) February 25, 2022