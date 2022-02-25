Joy Behar The View
Joy Behar Is Being Scorched For Complaining That Putin’s Ukraine Attack Will Ruin Her Italian Vacation

Did The View‘s Joy Behar wake up and decide to take some heat off of Whoopi Goldberg (for those Holocaust remarks that resulted in a suspension), perhaps? Probably not, but it seems like last week’s anti-masking guest host has been left in the dust due to Behar’s outrage over not being able to take a vacation in Italy.

Strangely enough, that was what worried Behar while the co-hosts discussed Russia’s declaration of war upon Ukraine that, for whatever reason, prompted a maternal speech from 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord. Behar’s remarks followed those of Sunny Hostin lamenting the estimation that “50,000 Ukranians will be dead or wounded, and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe” due to as many as 5 million people fleeing their homes. Already, families are hunkered down in subways because there’s no where else to go for protection, but Joy has other worries.

“Well, I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe, too,” Joy complained. “You know, you plan a trip, you wanna go there. I wanna go to Italy for four years, and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic, and now this.”

Yep, she really said this:

No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, it’s obvious that this was an out-of-touch take, and people are pretty aghast that she devoted airtime to this complaint.

