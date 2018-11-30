Joy Behar Takes The High Road After Kid Rock Calls Her A B*tch On Fox News

11.30.18

Fox and Friends sent Steve Doocy down to Nashville, Tennessee, where he visited Kid Rock at his bar on Friday morning, for some reason — since, apparently, people are still clamoring for the “Bawitdaba” singer’s thoughts on current events. But this time, Mr. Rock uncharacteristically had a message of unity for the country.

“You know the division of the country right now, it’s so hard for people to just get past that we can disagree and still be cordial with one another,” Kid Rock told Doocy. “People need to calm down and get a little less politically correct.”

Okay, fair point. But then he continued, inexplicably: “I would say, you know, love everybody, except, I’d say screw that Joy Behar bitch, everybody but that.”

Welp, he tried!

It didn’t take long for the news to get to the ladies of The View, who were filming later that morning. “Did he call me a bitch?” asked Behar, incredulously, to which her co-cost Sunny Hostin replied, “Yes. And you come for one of us, you came for all of us, Kid Rock!”

“Well, all I can say is, this bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” said Behar, who celebrated her 20th anniversary on the daytime talk show this week. “Come on down!”

Although the panel did praise Doocy’s handling of the situation (the Fox host quickly backtracked and apologized for his guest, as did Ainsley Earhardt back in the Fox and Friends studio), they all agreed that Kick Rock was unequivocally in the wrong.

“You’re a very powerful voice in this country,” remarked Meghan McCain. “But I wanna say first, I don’t agree with calling any woman a bitch for having a political opinion, people do it to me all the time. I will say that what surprises me about Bob, that’s his real name, doing this,” she said, using Kid Rock’s real name, Bob Ritchie, who apparently recently did hold a bipartisan event with Sean Penn about bringing the country together.

“I agree you come for one of us, you come for all of us at this table, hands down,” she continued. “I love you Joy, you know that.”

Well, we shall see if Kid Rock takes the ladies up on their offer come Monday — or if he’s too much of a coward to call a 76-year-old woman an expletive to her face. Should be riveting television either way.

TOPICS#Fox News
TAGSfox and friendsFOX NEWSJOY BEHARKID ROCKthe view

