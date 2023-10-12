‘This the season of memoirs. That’s not exactly true, but memoirs are getting a lot of press these days with actors off the promotional circuit due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Julia Fox is one who is seizing upon that vacuum, and good for her. Also, good for her on admitting that the Kanye West “relationship” was all for show, and she didn’t allow him to buy her a boob job.

Fox is also working on a movie that is apparently a cross between Weekend At Bernies’ and Spring Breakers, but the memoir is an entertaining interlude from cinematic pursuits. She discusses her difficult days as a drug addict, but she’s much more celebratory while discussing her past turn as a dominatrix. As she told The View co-hosts, she really enjoyed wearing latex during gigs, and there’s a trick to making it look good:

“In the beginning, it was a little harder to pull it on [without powder], but now I can just do it. But the trick to latex is actually lube. I see a lot of girls wearing latex and they don’t lube up their latex, and then it doesn’t have the shine!”

#JuliaFox tells #TheView about the struggles and breakthroughs she's experienced on her road to fame, from addiction to being a dominatrix — all detailed in her new memoir, 'Down the Drain.' https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/4buMrsFo7q — The View (@TheView) October 11, 2023

Joy Behar was amused and declared, “These are the kind of tips you only get on The View.” As well, Fox admitted that the experience of being a domme was helpful in terms of learning to role play and act. The job also helped her self esteem and gave her “a metric on which I could really measure my worth.” She did, at the time, make $85 per hour, which is actually nothing to sniff at, but surely, she had to invest money in costuming. Each client would want something different, and that included “a neglectful mother” and “a nun.” Yep, that requires range, alright.

Julia Fox’s memoir, Down The Drain, arrives in bookstores on October 17.