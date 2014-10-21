Just In Time For Halloween, Here’s Some Of The Finest Pet Costumes The Internet Has To Offer

A few years back I picked up a Halloween costume for my dog at Target. It’s a bunch of grapes with a little stem hat that goes on her head, and invariably I dress her up in it every year so at least she looks festive when she scares the motherloving crap out of the neighborhood kids by losing her sh*t every time one of them knocks on the door. And as for my cats, well, I don’t dress my cats up for Halloween because I enjoy having my extremities together in one piece.

But a lot of people get really creative dressing up their pets for Halloween, as evidenced by this montage from Robert Jones on behalf of Tastefully Offensive. I mean just look at that dog up there. That dog doesn’t even KNOW.

