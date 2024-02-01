For a hot minute, Kari Lake looked to be a rising star in the Republican party despite losing the governor’s race in Arizona. The failed candidate reportedly moved into Mar-a-Lago during the summer of 2023 and rumors heavily suggested that she was being eyed as Donald Trump’s running mate for 2024.

However, Lake made a fatal error. She stole attention from Trump, who reportedly started viewing her as a “spotlight hound,” and well, you didn’t see a whole lot of Kari Lake after that. Until now. Against the advice of party leaders, Lake has entered Arizona’s senatorial race, and it’s not going great.

While appearing at a Republican event earlier this week, Lake was booed off-stage as Arizona voters made it clear they wanted nothing to do with her.

Interesting reaction by AZGOP to Kari Lake. https://t.co/yW26nyUBVK pic.twitter.com/36U4G0tPRA — Yvonne Wingett Sanchez (@yvonnewingett) January 27, 2024

Via The Independent:

“We don’t agree on everything,” Ms Lake can be heard saying while speaking at a Republican event, when someone in the crowd corrected: “Anything!” “But what we do agree on is that the elections in Arizona are a corrupt mess,” Ms Lake continued. As she paused, she was met with prolonged boos and someone saying, “You did it!” She replied to the unsupportive crowd: “No? Okay!”

While getting booed off stage by members of your own party is bad enough, Lake’s senatorial campaign is also in serious financial trouble. According to Mediaite, Lake has only managed to raise $2 million, and it’s disappearing quickly. Her campaign reportedly has only $1 million in the bank and $300,000 in debt.

By comparison, independent challenger Kyrsten Sinema is sitting on $11 million and Democratic candidate Ruben Gallego has $7 million. Meanwhile, her name is no longer being mentioned as a potential running mate for Trump. New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is reportedly the top contender until she makes Trump mad about something. It’ll happen soon enough.

(Via The Independent, Mediaite)