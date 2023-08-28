Kari Lake had a very strong reaction to Donald Trump’s court date for his election-interfering actions up to and including the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Considering the former president is already facing charges for inciting violence, you’d figure the last thing Lake would want to do is incite violence. But when has basic intelligence stopped any of these people from doing anything?

While visiting Steve Bannon’s podcast, Lake, who is reportedly jockeying to be Trump’s running mate, encouraged the MAGA listeners to ignore the news and prepare for a fight because that’s what God wants them to do. Hoo boy.

Via Raw Story:

“Don’t believe all the news you’re reading,” she insisted. “Most of it is complete lies and garbage, and it’s meant to get into your mind and psychologically bring you down. We are winning. They are not winning. Donald Trump is winning.” “The American people are winning, but it’s going to be a fight, a street fight, a fist fight the next year,” Lake added. “And so we’ve got to strengthen ourselves and know that, that God has put us here for a reason.”

While Lake’s rhetoric is, again, concerning in light of the fact that Trump already provoked one MAGA mob to breach the Capitol, her remarks are right at home on Bannon’s podcast. The former presidential advisor has also urged Trump’s supporters to target Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and District Attorney Fani Willis. In fact, Bannon even went so far to cite January 6 as an example.

“This is why I keep saying the J6 thing with President Trump in Georgia,” Bannon told the crowd at Mike Lindell’s Election Summit. “We’re going to ram the stealing of Georgia down her throat, and we’re going to ram it up the ass of the governor.”

(Via Raw Story)