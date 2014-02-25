Karl Urban Says ‘Conversations Are Happening’ About A ‘Dredd’ Sequel

#Simon Pegg #Star Trek
Entertainment Editor
02.25.14 9 Comments

Lionsgate may have horribly mismanaged their theatrical promotion for Dredd, but the film still had fans and did great DVD sales from word of mouth. Dan loved it and I suggested the tagline, “Everyone gets shot in the face.” That’s high praise, by the way. It might be the late uptick in profitability that caught Lionsgate’s attention, because now Karl Urban (Judge Dredd himself) says “conversations are taking place” about a Dredd sequel.

Urban hinted at the possibility of a sequel while he was answering questions at the Destination Star Trek event in Frankfurt, Germany. Screenrant has a little more to say about the Q&A.

The actor’s offhand comments surrounding that update are more telling. For starters, Urban said what we’ve been saying since the film first released: that the studio completely fumbled its marketing and theatrical arrival. Urban went on to say that despite an underwhelming box office take that had seemed to kill any chance of a sequel, the DVD sales have continued to impress – and Lionsgate has taken notice.

Dredd made the studio more money than expected on DVD sales?

We don’t have the clip from Karl Urban’s Q&A in Germany, but his Dallas SciFi Expo panel from earlier this month is online. Here’s the beginning of that. Near the end of this video he talks about Simon Pegg’s “neutron cream” prank on the set of Star Trek Into Darkness. Most of the Dredd talk — minus any mention of a sequel — comes in part four.

Via WhatCulture, CBM, and Screenrant.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Simon Pegg#Star Trek
TAGSDREDDjudge dreddKarl Urbanlionsgatesimon peggStar TrekStar Trek Into Darkness

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP