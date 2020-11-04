Kat Dennings came to Billie Eilish’s defense after a paparazzi photo of the Grammy-winning pop star went viral last month. “Anyone reacting to @billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look at themselves,” the 2 Broke Girls star tweeted. “As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it’d be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to fuck right off. She’s beautiful and normal goodbye!” Dennings expanded on why she spoke up for Eilish (who responded to the whole thing by encouraging people to “normalize real bodies”) during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Any woman in the spotlight is already under a tremendous amount of pressure. I mean, the internet is gross and awful and I hate it,” she said. “But she [is] especially… I don’t know if it’s because she’s so young and it just feels so inappropriate for anyone to comment on any young person’s body ever, it’s just gross.” Dennings felt “personally affronted” to what Eilish, who she called a “beautiful young girl who is making unbelievable, earth-changing art,” was going through because “I looked exactly like that when I was her age and I had a horrible time. I think things have improved as far as body image for girls and boys and everybody — things are more inclusive now.” She added, “I hope people know that people are in their corner and that [body-shaming] is not okay.”

She had at me “the internet is gross and awful and I hate it.”

