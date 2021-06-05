Getty Image
Kayleigh McEnany Got Torched For Whining That Her Successor, Jen Psaki, Is Getting Better Press Coverage Than Her

by: Twitter

Not many people liked any of Donald J. Trump’s four presidential press secretaries, but many agreed he saved the worst for last. Kayleigh McEnany went next level on all her predecessors’ many faults. She was rude, she was condescending, she was evasive, she was dishonest. And she did it all while the nation wrestled with a poorly handled, once-in-a-century public health crisis. Naturally she got a job at Fox News. And on Friday, that’s where she had a meltdown over the relatively great press her polite and competent successor has received.

Jen Psaki took McEnany’s job after Biden was sworn in, and she immediately received glowing reviews. Journalists appreciated someone who was (mostly) nice and professional and not simply trying to spin her boss’ many faults. McEnany has mostly kept quiet about the matter, but on Friday she was asked to comment on news that Psaki was getting a splashy photoshoot with legendary portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz.

McEnany didn’t hold back. She complained about the “dearth of even profiles, not to mention Annie Leibovitz shoots” of White House officials. She then went off:

“Instead of the glowing profiles, there were hit pieces, repeatedly, time and time again. It’s just so sad that you have a fawning press corps like this, a fawning media sycophantically covering members of the Biden administration. They asked Jen Psaki yesterday about Joe Biden’s cat. I mean, it’s incredible the kinds of questions that they ask. We need investigative journalism. We don’t need fawning coverage. It doesn’t do the American people any justice.”

McEnany’s whines did not go over well on social media.

Some enjoyed her pain

Or reminded people about her one racist tweet.

Others thought maybe Psaki simply deserved to be photographed by one of the best of the best.

