Not many people liked any of Donald J. Trump’s four presidential press secretaries, but many agreed he saved the worst for last. Kayleigh McEnany went next level on all her predecessors’ many faults. She was rude, she was condescending, she was evasive, she was dishonest. And she did it all while the nation wrestled with a poorly handled, once-in-a-century public health crisis. Naturally she got a job at Fox News. And on Friday, that’s where she had a meltdown over the relatively great press her polite and competent successor has received.

With the announcement that Annie Leibovitz is doing a photo shoot with Jen Psaki, Fox brings on a jealous Kayleigh McEnany to whine about not getting any profile pieces herself, and how the press was mean to her compared with Jen. pic.twitter.com/QjMUnd8qeG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 4, 2021

Jen Psaki took McEnany’s job after Biden was sworn in, and she immediately received glowing reviews. Journalists appreciated someone who was (mostly) nice and professional and not simply trying to spin her boss’ many faults. McEnany has mostly kept quiet about the matter, but on Friday she was asked to comment on news that Psaki was getting a splashy photoshoot with legendary portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz.

McEnany didn’t hold back. She complained about the “dearth of even profiles, not to mention Annie Leibovitz shoots” of White House officials. She then went off:

“Instead of the glowing profiles, there were hit pieces, repeatedly, time and time again. It’s just so sad that you have a fawning press corps like this, a fawning media sycophantically covering members of the Biden administration. They asked Jen Psaki yesterday about Joe Biden’s cat. I mean, it’s incredible the kinds of questions that they ask. We need investigative journalism. We don’t need fawning coverage. It doesn’t do the American people any justice.”

McEnany’s whines did not go over well on social media.

That may have something to do with the fact @kayleighmcenany lied to the press every time she opened her mouth. Just a thought. https://t.co/hvEDLr1F4C — chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) June 4, 2021

Propaganda Minister Kayleigh McEnany is upset over the great press Jen Psaki is getting But she didn’t seem upset at all over the disastrous Trump regime or the fact that our Capitol was invaded by their mob Weird. — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 5, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany doesn’t not even come close to press secretary Jen Psaki. It takes integrity to tell the truth. It takes empathy to care about others. It takes class to lead. Jen is an amazing voice for the President and great representative to the people looking for answers — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) June 5, 2021

Some enjoyed her pain

Aww, Kayleigh McEnany is jealous that Press Secretary Jen Psaki is being praised and admired for the amazing job she does telling the truth. Good thing no one sane gives a shit about her feelings or jealousy. Keep on crying! 🤣 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 5, 2021

Or reminded people about her one racist tweet.

As Kayleigh McEnany is trending, here's a reminder of a tweet she posted, 9 years ago and which she still hasn't addressed. Can you spot the racist overtones? pic.twitter.com/atJ3BsKCRk — Mike Pence – Professional Mannequin (@vespertilioAJR) June 5, 2021

Others thought maybe Psaki simply deserved to be photographed by one of the best of the best.

And the point they'll miss is: Annie Leibovitz saw something in Jen Psaki which compelled her to profile her. Kayleigh McEnany is vacuous and banal. Who wants to photograph that? — Natro (@LycoPsycho) June 4, 2021