Yet another random TV personality has an opinion about the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard court ruling and her name is Kayleigh McEnany.

Who’s that, you ask? McEnany is the former White House Press Secretary to Donald Trump. She’s borrowed the same playbook as other former Trump cheerleaders who helped facilitate his attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, writing a tell-all before nabbing a hosting gig over on Fox News. During an episode of a show called Outnumbered that airs on the right-wing network, McEnany weighed in with her two cents about Depp’s recent victory in court.

While her fellow co-hosts discussed the domestic violence case, McEnany wanted to remind the public — read, Trump supporters — that Depp is no angel.

“These are two people that were in a toxic relationship and are both very flawed. They both have problems, that was evident in both of their testimony. But let’s be clear. There are no winners here. Not a single person in this case is a winner. We heard about their personal life, intimate details. And I think that those who are celebrating Johnny Depp are a bit misguided, in my view. ” McEnany began. Not a bad start, all things considered. But then McEnany opened her mouth again.

“I remember Johnny Depp as being the actor who said, and I’ll read it directly, ‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?’ that’s when President [Donald] Trump was president. I see some Republicans celebrating him, I don’t think that this is your guy,” she continued.

So, to sum things up, McEnany doesn’t have a problem with people supporting a man who was found guilty of being a “wife-beater” by the UK court system, but she does take issue with people supporting a guy who made jokes about a president who tried to overthrow American democracy? Got it.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering who McEnany thinks does deserve public support, here’s her suggestion: Brett Kavanaugh. No, really.

“If you’re looking for someone and I totally absolutely believe in due process and people should be heard, look at Brett Kavanaugh, not Johnny Depp,” she said, referencing the sexual misconduct accusations against the now-Supreme Court Justice that failed to hurt his career or reputation in any meaningful way. “That’s just my view, but the jury has decided and we respect the opinion of the jury.”

Watch the full segment below: