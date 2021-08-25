We’re coming in on nine months since Donald Trump left the White House in disgrace. A day rarely went by without something nightmarish — or simply stressful — happening. But nine months is nine months. It’s a long time, and it’s easy for anyone to forget certain things, especially when so much has changed. But on Tuesday, Kayleigh McEnany — who in June had the stones to claim she “never lied” — had another whopper…or apparently forgot stuff that really isn’t that deep into the past.

Trump’s fourth and final press secretary was on Fox News, who employed her after her tenure came to a disastrous end, where she did what most on the network are doing now: roasting over the bad press Joe Biden is receiving over the crisis in Afghanistan. It’s the current president’s first major controversy, though few at the network are pointing out that he hardly bears the brunt of the blame.

No matter: Biden’s approval ratings have been dropping, although they’re still not as bad as Trump’s where through the entirety of his presidency. But McEnany went too far, making a claim so brazen it was essentially a rewrite of history.

Kayleigh: When President Trump was President, you didn’t see crisis after crisis. pic.twitter.com/pipF8GWbBg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2021

“We are eight months into a Biden presidency,” she said. “Wrap your head around that. We still have three years and four months left. Look, when President Trump was president, you didn’t see crisis after crisis. You just didn’t see it.”

Granted, McEnany was only on staff for the last nine months of his presidency. But when she took the job he undersaw one of the biggest crises of any presidency: a pandemic that was badly mishandled, and which is still very much with us due to his incompetency, disinterest, and self-interest. Within this one crisis lied dozens of other crises — and that’s not even to mention all the other crises that occurred, on the daily, in the previous three years, or the others that cropped up during the pandemic.

Needless to say, people on social media disagreed with McEnany’s provably incorrect claim.

Yeah I think we did Kayleigh. 4 years of it — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽‍♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) August 24, 2021

Some reminded her about the one she oversaw when she became press secretary.

It’s like Kayleigh has completely forgot when trump completely mishandled COVID https://t.co/sGqOiM9mMd — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 25, 2021

Well, Kayleigh McEnany seems to have forgotten a whole year when Trump killed a half million Americans.

A HALF MILLION AMERICANS. https://t.co/j6ahm3K3ad — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) August 25, 2021

Oh, and Trump was impeached twice.

Kayleigh McEnany: You didn’t see crisis after crisis under Trump. You’re right. We saw impeachment after impeachment. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) August 25, 2021

And then his presidency ended with a failed coup.

You’re right Kayleigh, It was just a 4 year train wreck followed by a coup attempt. https://t.co/i9o4o0SmPo — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 25, 2021

Some argued that there were so many crises that they all blended together as one constant mega-crisis.

Note to Kayleigh McEnany…. The reason we didn't see "crisis after crisis" during the last Administration, is because it all blended together into one HUGE clusterfuck'd cesspool that took 81 million of us to clean up. Thanks for trying tho 💅🍸 — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 25, 2021

Every day of the Trump administration was a crisis. https://t.co/xXBa0WcAEq — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 25, 2021

One could also argue Trump himself was a crisis.

Kayleigh still doesn't understand Trump was the Crisis 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/U9vvaAP6kz — GailBails (@GailBails) August 24, 2021

Kayleigh's correct. It was one continuous crises known as "the term". https://t.co/WYKPRwotdv — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) August 24, 2021

Which we’re still dealing with, mind you.

Kayleigh McEnany says we didn’t see crisis after crisis under Trump. Shithead, we are still dealing with Trump’s crises. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) August 25, 2021

But maybe the problem is McEnany is simply bad at her job.