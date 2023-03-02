Kellyanne Conway teamed up with Sean Hannity on Wednesday night where the two Fox News personalities blasted the mainstream media for lying to viewers in an attempt to “get” Donald Trump.

“They lie all the time,” Hannity railed. “And what bothers me is they get away with it and they just move on to the next set of lies.”

“They do, but it’s starting to catch up with him,” Conway added, which is a wild thing to say considering Fox News, and more specifically, Sean Hannity, was recently exposed for pushing Trump’s election fraud lies as its anchors privately texted each other that they think the whole thing is crazy. Heck, Rupert Murdoch even admitted it. And, yet, that didn’t stop Conway from encouraging Fox News viewers to question what the media is telling them.

Via Mediaite:

I want to challenge people watching tonight who don’t wear red hats, don’t consider themselves MAGA, don’t consider themselves very strong political people. I want to ask yourself how many times you’ve been lied to, not just by this government, but how many times have you been lied to by the people whose job it is to tell you the truth in the media all in the service of getting the president?

Hannity and Conway’s weird little sermon arrives on the heels of Trump slamming Fox News for spending too much time covering Ron DeSantis. The former president has accused the network of being “Fake News,” which could encourage his MAGA throng to get their right-wing news fix from somewhere else. Will Trump accept the olive branch? Who the heck knows with that guy? It’s always a crap shoot with him.

