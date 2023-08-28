You won’t be seeing Tomi Lahren at Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse any time soon.

This weekend, the conservative commentator tweeted, “A dude drinking Bud Light says… my wife wears the pants. I said what I said.” The New York Post speculates that Lahren is referring to Kid Rock, who was recently spotted drinking a Bud Light at a Nashville concert despite his performative outrage about the beer. The “Cowboy” singer filmed himself shooting Bud Light cans over an ad campaign featuring trans activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Kid Rock’s commitment to the anti-Bud Light boycott was called into question further when it was learned that his Nashville restaurant, the Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Streakhouse, continued serving the beer even while country stars like Travis Tritt and John Rich vowed to opt for alternatives.

Previously, Kid Rock praised Lahren for her “racist” rant about Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. “Could not have said this any better. I am not exactly sure who this woman is, but she has a seat at my dinner table anytime she wants!” he wrote on Facebook). That invitation has probably been rescinded.

