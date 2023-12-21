Historically speaking, millionaires aren’t very good at putting up Christmas decorations or decorating in general. There is something about having money and becoming disconnected from society, but it happens.

Kim Kardashian decided to be cute and quirky for her holiday decor, but joyous holiday cheer does not clash very well with her cold and dark minimalist aesthetic, so it ended up looking questionable. But she had to give Kylie’s BF some free Wonka promo, so she took one for the team and went for it.

Kardashian put her Elf on the Shelf, the most cursed holiday legend since Krampus, in the all-white bathroom and filled the bathtub with chocolate. If you don’t know what Elf on the Shelf is, then 1) congrats, and 2) it’s a tradition where parents hide a little elf around the house to convince their kids to be good. It’s like Santa Claus but instead of him breaking in through your chimney, he’s working from the inside. Kardashian conspired with her elves to make a scene right out of Wonka.

The Paw Patrol star took to Instagram to show off her work, which consisted of a bunch of marshmallows and elves floating in hot chocolate. “Walked into my bathroom, and what do I see here,” Kardashian said in her Instagram story yesterday, asking her millions of followers to join in on her madness of looking at chocolate in a tub “Elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over here,” she said. Notice how she didn’t say Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory? Interesting!

Before you proceed, think about what possible harm looking at a tub full of brown liquid will do to you.

Kim K made her tub look like it was filled with hot chocolate as if her “elves” did it but actually it just looks like a large trough of shit? pic.twitter.com/wb8f5nYbfV — Kate Dries (@TheSSKate) December 21, 2023

Meanwhile, North West is happy as can be eating an onion like an apple. She doesn’t need a chocolate bath.

