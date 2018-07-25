Some Fans Are Not Happy About The Casting Of The New ‘Kim Possible’ Live-Action Film

#Internet Reactions
News & Culture Writer
07.25.18 4 Comments

Disney Channel

From 2002 to 2007, Disney Channel viewers enjoyed the antics of Kim Possible (of the titular animated series), about a high school student who moonlighted as a superhero alongside her best friend and sidekick Ron Stoppable, Ron’s pet naked mole rat Rufus, and a 10 year-old computer genius named Wade. Team Possible, as the group of crime fighters called themselves, often were called on to thwart the evil plans of the mad scientist Dr. Drakken and his sidekick Shego — among other assorted villains.

Earlier this year, fans were tentatively excited when Disney announced that the series was going to be adapted into a live-action Disney Channel original movie starring newcomer Sadie Stanley and The Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone. At San Diego Comic-Con, the animated series co-creators Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley gave the following first look at Stanley in character.

Gone are Kim’s black turtleneck crop top and baggy olive drab khaki pants, replaced by a short-sleeved cutout shirt and … well, whatever the heck those pants are. Fans were quick to take umbrage with the change to the costume, and sounded off on Twitter accordingly.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions
TAGSDisney Channelinternet reactionsKim Possible

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 5 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 5 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP