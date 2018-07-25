Disney Channel

From 2002 to 2007, Disney Channel viewers enjoyed the antics of Kim Possible (of the titular animated series), about a high school student who moonlighted as a superhero alongside her best friend and sidekick Ron Stoppable, Ron’s pet naked mole rat Rufus, and a 10 year-old computer genius named Wade. Team Possible, as the group of crime fighters called themselves, often were called on to thwart the evil plans of the mad scientist Dr. Drakken and his sidekick Shego — among other assorted villains.

Earlier this year, fans were tentatively excited when Disney announced that the series was going to be adapted into a live-action Disney Channel original movie starring newcomer Sadie Stanley and The Goldbergs star Sean Giambrone. At San Diego Comic-Con, the animated series co-creators Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley gave the following first look at Stanley in character.

FIRST LOOK: So Disney is making a KIM POSSIBLE movie and here’s a first look at Kim in costume. pic.twitter.com/AkmGxNnQRV — The Geeks Core (@TheGeeksCore) July 21, 2018

Gone are Kim’s black turtleneck crop top and baggy olive drab khaki pants, replaced by a short-sleeved cutout shirt and … well, whatever the heck those pants are. Fans were quick to take umbrage with the change to the costume, and sounded off on Twitter accordingly.