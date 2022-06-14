According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary for a full-time worker in the United States is $53,490 per year. Kimberly Guilfoyle made more than that for a two and a half minute speech at the January 6th rally.

House Select Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told CNN that Guilfoyle — the loudest member of the extended Trump family (which is saying something) — was paid “a $60,000 speaking fee for introducing Donald Trump Jr., her fiancé, at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on the Ellipse that acted as a precursor to the US Capitol riot.”

Speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Lofgren said the panel has evidence that members of the Trump family and inner circle — including Guilfoyle — personally benefited from money that was raised based on the former President’s false election claims. The California Democrat, though, would not say whether she believed that a financial crime had been committed.

“I’m not saying it is crime, but it’s a grift,” she added. Guilfoyle really is a Trump.

Speaking on CNN on Tuesday, the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed that “people in Trump world [are] aghast that this is the amount of money she got for a speech to introduce her boyfriend. They couldn’t really get over — I had one former adviser say to me, essentially, these were folks raising money in small amounts from retirees telling them this was going to some legal fight that didn’t really happen.”

Instead, the money went to people like Guilfoyle.

In April, Guilfoyle reportedly spent nine hours speaking to the House committee investigating the failed MAGA riot; she was with Donald Trump the morning of January 6 and is considered a key witness. In her under-three minute speech, Guilfoyle said, “We will not allow the liberals and the Democrats to steal our dream or steal our elections.”

The Best. Is Yet. To Come. (If Guilfoyle Rats on Don Jr.).

(Via CNN)