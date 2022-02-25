“Can you blame something real on something fake?” That’s what Jimmy Kimmel had to say after Trump called into Fox News (on Thursday night) to say that Russia would have never invaded Ukraine if he was still president. Of course, Trump tossed another (completely false) claim in there about how the election was “rigged.” It’s equally as ridiculous as Joy Behar complaining that this war is ruining her Italian vacation, but Trump’s propaganda isn’t merely selfish but dangerous, too.

A disgusted Kimmel came out swinging at the start of his monologue. “It takes a special kind of son of a b*tch,” he noted. “To see innocent people fleeing their homes and think ‘how can I make this about me?’ But nobody does that better than Donald Trump.”

“While Vladmir Putin is being condemned by leaders and ambassadors from every democratic country around the world, Donald Trump, our former President, was complimenting him,” the host declared. “And, of course, himself. While bombs were falling on a country that did nothing to provoke an invasion, Trump called in to Fox to say, ‘Never would have happened if I was in charge.'”

Then came some word play, as Kimmel tossed in how “Not only hasn’t Trump condemned Putin, Tsar-A-Lago has been praising his KGBFF.” Yup, the praise really did happen: “He called him a genius. He called what he’s doing ‘wonderful.’ He keeps defending Putin, which is embarrassing at this point. He’s never gonna date you, dude. Give it up.”

It’s a rough time in history. Ukrainian civilians are being killed. Across the board, fathers are being forced to say goodbye to their families and stay behind to fight against the Russian attacks. Meanwhile, celebrities are doing the Gal Gadot thing, and as Kimmel noted, Trump’s behaving “like if during World War II, Hoover came out and said, ‘Atta boy, Adolf! Sweet mustache! I love what you’re doing there.'”

Watch the full video above.