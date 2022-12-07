Kirk Cameron
Kirk Cameron Got Denied By Dozens Of Libraries After Requesting Story Hours To Promote His Book That ‘Defends Family’

Candice Cameron recently caught heat for declaring that, as the Great American Family network’s Chief Creative Officer, she would only make movies depicting “traditional marriage.” In other news from the same family, big brother Kirk Cameron can’t be thrilled after his publisher, Brave Books, wasn’t able to book him in “50-plus public libraries” (according to Fox News) so that he could do story hours to promote As You Grow, his children’s book that “defends family, faith and God.”

Here’s a Brave Books tweet that features photos from Brad Schwartzrock:

Fox News now reports that Kirk’s publisher has dealt with the dozens of denials (or flat-out instances of ignoring) from library representatives, one of which declared, “I don’t think that’s something that we would do.” Another library employee offered, “Because of how diverse our community is, I don’t know how many people you would get.” Fox News pointed out that some of these locations do offer the “drag queen story hours” that rile up the far-right:

Many of the same libraries that won’t give Cameron a slot, however, are actively offering “drag queen” story hours or similar programs for kids and young people, according to Cameron’s book publisher and according to a review of the libraries’ websites and current program listings.

As you can imagine, this has caused a stir on social media, where conservatives are defending Kirk, but many are accusing him of waving the “seasonal victim card.” It’s getting messy out there in America.

Yes, it must be holiday season.

(Via Fox News)

