Candace Cameron Bure Christmas
Getty Image
TV

Jodie Sweetin Doesn’t Seem To Appreciate Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

Candace Cameron Bure has been pretty open about her conservative views over the years (she was on The View after all), but after Hallmark started producing movies with gay couples, it was the final straw for her! And now she is openly opposing same-sex couples, which is not panning out well.

Earlier this week, the Fuller House star very confidently stated that her new network will be keeping “traditional marriage at the core” and likely have no gay characters. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” the Christmas Movie Queen told The Wall Street Journal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” Unsurprisingly, people were not happy about that.

Hilarie Burton called Bure a “bigot,” while Jojo Siwa took to Instagram to rant about Bure. This is months after the mini “feud” the two had over a TikTok trend when Siwa called Bure “the rudest celebrity she had ever met.” Maybe she wasn’t too far off after all?

That’s when Jodie Sweetin, Bure’s former co-star and someone who knows a lot about good family entertainment, commented in support of Siwa. “You know I love you,” the comment said, paired with a heart, which seemed to indicate that Sweetin was not on board with Bure’s controversial comments.

Bure has not responded to the backlash, though her daughter Natasha defended her mom on Instagram. DJ Tanner would have never done this….she knows that the best families are non-traditional and feature a cool uncle who throws rock shows in the living room!

(Via Page Six)

