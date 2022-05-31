Former child actor turned right-wing televangelist Kirk Cameron is back with a new hot take on schools. The Growing Pains star is getting roasted on social media for pushing his newest film, The Homeschool Awakening, which urges conservative parents to pull their kids out of public schools where they’re being exposed to — you guessed it — “grooming.”

Since the creation of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida, “grooming” has been very loosely tossed around to define anyone who dare to think it’s okay that LGBTQ+ teachers and students simply exist. As a far-right provocateur, naturally, Cameron latched onto the phrase to promote his new film and attack public schools, which he also says spread “sexual chaos.”

Actor Kirk Cameron continues to push his home schooling network. He says the public school system “is doing more grooming for leftist politics and sexual chaos, and racial confusion, than they are doing any real educating about truth, beauty and goodness.” pic.twitter.com/MQlwQ1KKVm — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 31, 2022

“The problem is that public school systems have become so bad. It’s sad to say they’re doing more for grooming, for sexual chaos and the progressive left than any real educating about the things that most of us want to teach our kids,” he told Fox News Digital. The solution to the problem, he said, was for parents to take the lead on their children’s education and teach them at home. To make the case, the award-winning actor referenced his upcoming movie, “The Homeschool Awakening.”

Following the Uvalde school shooting, some conservatives have been saying that the solution to protecting students is to home school them, which is clearly not realistic for millions of working families. So Cameron wading into the already contentious topic did not go over well, and there’s been significant pushback to his hypocritical assault on public schools.

Kirk Cameron shut the entire f*ck up challenge. Your kids have never set foot in a public school. You’re the one that wants to indoctrinate kids with your culty sh*t.pic.twitter.com/7ICnHFL6vL — The Emo Dragon 🎸🐉🖤 (@TheEmoDragon) May 31, 2022

Kirk Cameron: “TEACH THEM AT HOME': Award-winning actor blasts America's public schools for pushing progressive agendas.” You know what? Teachers would love to spend more time teaching. They keep getting interrupted by gunfire. — Raine LaChance (@rainelachance) May 31, 2022

When idiots like this say the public school system is “grooming” kids what they means is “the public school system *isn’t* grooming kids and they *should* be grooming them with our looney toons beliefs.” https://t.co/ORsdxKNbfj — Left Crew Politics (@barstoolpod) May 31, 2022

Teach them at home? When schools went virtual for 2 months in 2020 most parents lost their minds. They complained about their kids being home and appreciated what teachers actually do all day. That appreciation was very short lived. — Cucker Tarlson (@FCuckerTarlson) May 31, 2022

Maybe @KirkCameron should address the rampant sexual abuse by Christian men who hold power positions in their churches? https://t.co/X6q5fGgJ3E — Kristi / Christo-fascism opponent (@KWintie) May 31, 2022

2 public school teachers last week literally put themselves in front of bullets and were killed attempting to save their students. Kirk Cameron can fuck all the way off. https://t.co/11RhJ2ptIQ — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) May 31, 2022

The dude that compared Charles Darwin to Hitler and doesn’t believe in dinosaurs is going to give school advice? — seabassdotcom (@seabassdotcom) May 31, 2022

Tone deaf and garbage timing…teachers from Uvalde aren’t even buried and this useless shitstain is back to blaming them for all of societies woes. Conservatives want to arm them but blame them for everything. Eat a bag of dick christofascists! https://t.co/WLIiz7oBF7 — michelleisgoth (@michelleisgoth1) May 31, 2022

Somebody should tell Kirk Cameron it wasn’t the “liberal agenda” that slaughtered 19 Children in #Uvalde. It was the CONSERVATIVE agenda. https://t.co/T3AOiS1ncJ — Manda Posthumously🦾🥦🏳️‍🌈 (@ShutUpAmanda) May 31, 2022

