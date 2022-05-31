Kirk Cameron
Ron Filipkowski on Twitter
Kirk Cameron Is Getting Roasted For Labeling Public Schools As A Place Full Of ‘Grooming’ For ‘Sexual Chaos’

by: Twitter

Former child actor turned right-wing televangelist Kirk Cameron is back with a new hot take on schools. The Growing Pains star is getting roasted on social media for pushing his newest film, The Homeschool Awakening, which urges conservative parents to pull their kids out of public schools where they’re being exposed to — you guessed it — “grooming.”

Since the creation of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida, “grooming” has been very loosely tossed around to define anyone who dare to think it’s okay that LGBTQ+ teachers and students simply exist. As a far-right provocateur, naturally, Cameron latched onto the phrase to promote his new film and attack public schools, which he also says spread “sexual chaos.”

Via Fox News:

“The problem is that public school systems have become so bad. It’s sad to say they’re doing more for grooming, for sexual chaos and the progressive left than any real educating about the things that most of us want to teach our kids,” he told Fox News Digital. The solution to the problem, he said, was for parents to take the lead on their children’s education and teach them at home. To make the case, the award-winning actor referenced his upcoming movie, “The Homeschool Awakening.”

Following the Uvalde school shooting, some conservatives have been saying that the solution to protecting students is to home school them, which is clearly not realistic for millions of working families. So Cameron wading into the already contentious topic did not go over well, and there’s been significant pushback to his hypocritical assault on public schools.

(Via Fox News)

